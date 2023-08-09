对朝阳学校的学生来说，新加坡的未来是多样的。一组小四学生共同创作了一件卷纸艺术创作，展示他们对新加坡抱有的不同梦想和希望。
作品中有由不同部件组成的坦克，如拐杖、红色警示灯、不同颜色的车轮，以及黄丝带。学生希望描绘一个包容的世界，在这个世界里，每个人都能参与其中，以捍卫家园和守护家人。
坦克的车轮代表残障者；棕色的坦克炮代表社区中的年长者；红色警示灯的一个重要功能，让听力和视力障碍群体知道，他们没有被遗忘。至于黄丝带，则是让每个人，包括释囚都得到第二次机会。
最后，坦克的车轮以不同色调呈现，代表新加坡的不同族群。右下角的店屋也是因为同个原因，所以色调不同。/p>
只要国人团结一致，兼容并蓄，就能迈向光明与繁荣的未来。
For the student artists of Chaoyang School, the future of Singapore comes in various forms. Students from Primary 4 Commitment 1 came together and co-created a paper-coil artwork illustrating the different dreams and hopes they have for Singapore.
There is a tank made up of unique parts such as a walking stick, a red siren light, wheels of different colours and a yellow ribbon. The students wanted to depict an inclusive world where everyone can be on board; to defend or be defended.
The tank's wheels represent people with physical disabilities; the brown nozzle represents the elderly in the community. The red siren performs an important function: to inform the hearing and visually impaired community that they, too, are included and not forgotten. As for the yellow ribbon, the student artists felt that everyone, including ex-offenders, deserves a second chance. Finally, the wheels of the tank were illustrated in different shades to represent the different ethnic groups in Singapore. Similarly, the shophouses are also rendered in different shades for that reason.
With unity and inclusivity, Singaporeans can progress towards a bright and blossoming future.