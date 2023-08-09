国庆日即将来临，我决定以新加坡的城市景观为题材，展示政府大厦前大草场、一些新建筑和新光学校。

绿色代表花园城市；新建筑代表我们58年来取得的发展。鱼尾狮象征新加坡这个岛国。

在一个包容和团结的新加坡，没有人会被忽略。我希望生活在一个充满文化特色和历史地标的新加坡。

Since National Day is coming, I decided to use the city view and add a few special things – the Padang, new buildings and Pathlight School.

In this drawing, the green represents a garden city. The buildings represent how far we have come in the past 58 years and the Merlion represents the lion that symbolises our island.

An inclusive and united Singapore means we do not leave anyone out.

I would love to live in a Singapore rich in culture and historical places.