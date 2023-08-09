携手挥星月 童心绘初心携手挥星月
童心绘初心

09.08.2023 邓玮婷, 胡洁梅, 洪惠贞
潘昱良Phuan Yu Liang Kenryk
11岁P5 Sandalwood
新光学校Pathlight School

国庆日即将来临，我决定以新加坡的城市景观为题材，展示政府大厦前大草场、一些新建筑和新光学校。

绿色代表花园城市；新建筑代表我们58年来取得的发展。鱼尾狮象征新加坡这个岛国。

在一个包容和团结的新加坡，没有人会被忽略。我希望生活在一个充满文化特色和历史地标的新加坡。

Since National Day is coming, I decided to use the city view and add a few special things – the Padang, new buildings and Pathlight School.

In this drawing, the green represents a garden city. The buildings represent how far we have come in the past 58 years and the Merlion represents the lion that symbolises our island.

An inclusive and united Singapore means we do not leave anyone out.

I would love to live in a Singapore rich in culture and historical places.

张靖Ethan Teo Jinn
11岁P5 Sandalwood
新光学校Pathlight School

我观看国民教育演出后深受启发，想把心中未来的新加坡画出来。

一个包容和团结的新加坡意味着，大家都会扮演好自己的角色、发挥自己的力量，建设一个强韧的国家。

我希望能生活在一个安全且不断发展的新加坡。

I was inspired by what I saw at the NE show. In my art piece, I want to express what Singapore will look like in the future.

An inclusive and united Singapore would mean that everyone would play a part in building a strong nation.

I would like to live in a safe and progressive Singapore in the future.

洪铭鸿Tyler Ang Ming Hong
11岁P5 Sentul
新光学校Pathlight School

我在国民教育演出上看到不同背景的观众一起观赏演出，深受启发，想通过我的画展现新加坡的多元文化特色，带出社会的包容。

新加坡是弹丸小国，所以大家必须共同努力，团结一心。

我希望新加坡成为一个强大有力的国家。

I was inspired by the diversity seen among the spectators at the NE Show. So, in my artwork, I wanted to bring out Singapore’s wonderful multiculturalism and showcase its inclusivity.

As Singapore is small, it is important to work together so that Singapore can be united.

In time to come, I would like for Singapore to be strong and mighty.

努赫Nuh Aaron Qusyairi Bin Khairul Arifin
11岁P5 Tamarix
新光学校Pathlight School

我期待生活在一个具有未来感的新加坡，想通过我的画展现一个多姿多彩且富有活力的新加坡。

我希望新加坡是包容团结的国家，大家凝聚在一起，不分种族与宗教。

I was inspired by my imagination of a futuristic Singapore. My artwork represents Singapore as a colourful and vibrant country.

An inclusive and united Singapore means a nation that comes together regardless of race and religion.

洪琬愉Freya Hong Wanyu
11岁P5 Timora
新光学校Pathlight School

我希望生活在一个富有未来感的新加坡，未来有新的建筑、交通工具、配备和更包容的社会。

在我的画作中，我想象未来的车子有悬浮仓，里头有无限的空间。未来的行李箱还能告诉你行李多重，以及里头装了什么。

未来的建筑五彩缤纷。

一个包容团结的新加坡是个能尊重不同人与需求的家园，我期待未来有新的设施来帮助有需要的人。

I was inspired by futuristic cars that can levitate (levitating pods) and have unlimited space inside, as well as futuristic luggage that can inform you of its weight and the items inside.

The drawing shows futuristic buildings with lighting represented by different colours.

An inclusive and united Singapore means a place where we are respectful of different people and their needs. There would also be newer gadgets to help those in need.

I would like to live in a futuristic Singapore, with new buildings, new transportation, new gadgets, and a more inclusive community.

李文宣Charyl Lee Wen Xuan
16岁Secondary 4
恩园学校Grace Orchard School

我画的是四个来自不同种族的女生，有华族、马来族、印族和欧亚族，展现新加坡是多元种族的国家。

每个人要携手合作、互相帮助，才能建设一个团结的新加坡。

我也希望能生活在一个更绿意盎然、环境凉爽的新加坡。

This digital artwork shows four girls representing four different races in Singapore. The first girl on the left represents the Chinese, followed by the Eurasians, the Indians, and lastly, the Malays.

Charyl was inspired by the multicultural community in Singapore.

Charyl wants to show that Singapore is a multiracial country. A united Singapore means that everybody works together well and helps each other.

I want to live in a Singapore, that has more greenery and where there is cooler weather!

埃尔汗Elhan Zavier Bin Muhammad Zulkiflie
9岁Primary 3
恩园学校Grace Orchard School

我的画展示人们在一个犹如酒店的“乐园”享受，每个人不分你我，一起庆祝享乐。

我觉得在团结的新加坡，每个人都要开心。

我也希望新加坡有自己的迪士尼乐园和乐高乐园。

This artwork shows people enjoying themselves in a hotel. This artwork shows what a united Singapore is like; everyone is happy and having fun.

Elhan chose the bright colours in his artwork because he likes them.

A united Singapore means that everyone is happy.

I want a Singapore that has her own Disneyland and Legoland.

颜靖嬑Chloe Gan
王伟翔Ong Wei Xiang
16岁Secondary 4
长老会中学Presbyterian High School

这件作品是受新加坡的独特文化启发。

新加坡人通过独特的小贩文化和共同语言（新加坡式英语），联系在一起。这些都是我们日常生活中随处可见的。

这幅画的下方，展示了一座经过翻新的现代化小贩中心，左边是高楼大厦，以及外观和人们爱吃的榴梿一样的地标——滨海艺术中心，还有滨海湾金沙。在画上方的浮动岛屿上，家人朋友团圆相聚，共创记忆。

The artwork was inspired by Singapore’s unique culture.

To us Singapore is connected through its unique hawker culture and common language, Singlish-these are very prominent in our everyday life and can be found all over our little red dot.

The artwork shows a true advance remodelled hawker centre at the bottom, tall high rise on the left and Singapore's iconic landmarks, the Esplanade depicted as a durian, an iconic fruit loved by many Singaporeans.

And the Marina Bay Sands, both landmarks, are pride and joy to both Singaporeans and tourists alike.

The floating islands are a place to bind and build memories together with friends and family.

谢丞峻Javier Chee
13岁Secondary 1
长老会中学Presbyterian High School

我用擎天大树代表滨海湾花园，因为新加坡绿意盎然。

我认为人类未来将投资在充满未来感的汽车和大众运输工具。

The Garden by The Bay is represented by trees because Singapore has so much greenery.

I drew what I think humans will invest in the future, as seen in the futuristic cars and the aboveground traffic I illustrated in my art.

阿莉莎Alisha Hadirah Binte Abdul Hadi
陈元杰Ivan Tan Yuan Jie
15岁/14岁Secondary 2
特别需求者协会加东学校APSN Katong School

我们的未来城市是团结、包容的城市，通过科技运用照顾不同种族、能力和年龄的国人。

机器人的普及，将为大家带来更多便利。德士能在空中飞行，让人更快到达目的地。地铁有更多无障碍设施，让体障者使用。

包裹的递送，也由自动化的热气球代劳，人们可以更快收到物品。

最后一点，也是最重要的一点，一个包容的社会必须要能认可每个人的潜能和能力。

Our united and inclusive future city caters to people of all races, abilities and age through the use of technology.

The widespread use of robots will bring greater convenience for everyone. Flying taxis will allow people to travel around Singapore quickly. Accessibility by trains will be further enhanced to allow people with a physical impairment to get to their destinations.

People can also expect to receive their parcels faster through the use of automated hot air balloons.

Finally, and most importantly, an inclusive society recognises the potential and capabilities of all individuals.

阿龙Aaron Abdullah
郑源源Bryan Tay Son
德诗塔Deshita D/O Ravin Shankar
胡恩愷Ethan Oh En Kai
伊尔蒂娜Irdina Shazlini Binte Muhammad Sani
莫哈默德卡夫Mohammad Qaff Hakeem Bin Mohammad Ismail
吉斯亚Qisya Insyirah Binte Muhammad Zahrin
克萨凡Sharman Kesavan
许仁杰Zack Hoi Yan Kit
张俊伟Zhang Jun Wei
10岁Primary 4 Commitment 1
特别需求者协会朝阳学校APSN Chao Yang School

对朝阳学校的学生来说，新加坡的未来是多样的。一组小四学生共同创作了一件卷纸艺术创作，展示他们对新加坡抱有的不同梦想和希望。

作品中有由不同部件组成的坦克，如拐杖、红色警示灯、不同颜色的车轮，以及黄丝带。学生希望描绘一个包容的世界，在这个世界里，每个人都能参与其中，以捍卫家园和守护家人。

坦克的车轮代表残障者；棕色的坦克炮代表社区中的年长者；红色警示灯的一个重要功能，让听力和视力障碍群体知道，他们没有被遗忘。至于黄丝带，则是让每个人，包括释囚都得到第二次机会。

最后，坦克的车轮以不同色调呈现，代表新加坡的不同族群。右下角的店屋也是因为同个原因，所以色调不同。/p>

只要国人团结一致，兼容并蓄，就能迈向光明与繁荣的未来。

For the student artists of Chaoyang School, the future of Singapore comes in various forms. Students from Primary 4 Commitment 1 came together and co-created a paper-coil artwork illustrating the different dreams and hopes they have for Singapore.

There is a tank made up of unique parts such as a walking stick, a red siren light, wheels of different colours and a yellow ribbon. The students wanted to depict an inclusive world where everyone can be on board; to defend or be defended.

The tank's wheels represent people with physical disabilities; the brown nozzle represents the elderly in the community. The red siren performs an important function: to inform the hearing and visually impaired community that they, too, are included and not forgotten. As for the yellow ribbon, the student artists felt that everyone, including ex-offenders, deserves a second chance. Finally, the wheels of the tank were illustrated in different shades to represent the different ethnic groups in Singapore. Similarly, the shophouses are also rendered in different shades for that reason.

With unity and inclusivity, Singaporeans can progress towards a bright and blossoming future.

何心蕙Chloe Hor Xin Hwee
16岁Secondary 4
特别需求者协会东林学校APSN Tanglin School

这幅数码画作代表了我对建设更包容社会的愿景，希望来自不同文化的人能相互帮忙，相互启发。

画风以日本动画为灵感。画作的三个善举都是我在现实生活所见到的。作为新加坡人，这让我感到骄傲。

我希望生活在一个友谊能跨越年龄、性别、种族和能力的社会。

This digital artwork represents Chloe's vision of a more inclusive Singapore. She hopes to see a society where friendship and solidarity transcend age, gender, race, and ability.

This digital artwork represents Chloe's vision of a more inclusive Singapore. Chloe's signature style draws inspiration from Japanese anime. In each frame, she has drawn acts of kindness that she has witnessed in real life, which make her feel proud to be a Singaporean.

She hopes to see a society where friendship and solidarity transcend age, gender, race, and ability.

Chloe envisions an inclusive and united Singapore where people of different cultures not only help but also inspire one another.

张乐雅Chang Leya
15岁Secondary 3
武吉班让政府中学Bukit Panjang Government High School

每天上学途中，我都会看见一群鸟在天刚亮的时候，在天空中翱翔。这正是我的创作灵感。

我希望我们能生活在一个和谐和包容的社会，即使存在差异，我们还是能团结一致，一起展翅高飞。

My artwork is about how even though we all have our differences, we can all still unite and soar together as one.

Every morning, on my way to school, I would see this flock of birds flying together in the early morning sky, and that scene was what inspired this artwork.

I hope we can all live in a harmonious society where everyone is accepted.

黄筱涵Chloe Wong Xiao Han
13岁Secondary 1
武吉班让政府中学Bukit Panjang Government High School

新加坡团结的社群让我深受启发。

画作展现了不同种族、生活背景以及有不同需求者相互交流，通过不同方式，向彼此表达善意。

尽管存在差异，我们还是要互相扶持，相互包容。

I was inspired to represent a united community in Singapore through my artwork.

It incorporates different people from different walks of life interacting with each other.

The artwork includes people of various races, disabilities and backgrounds.

In many ways, they spread kindness to the people around them.

I wanted to express that we should support one another and be inclusive despite all our differences.

许贻之Claire Hoi Yi Chi
13岁Secondary 1
武吉班让政府中学Bukit Panjang Government High School

我希望通过画作，呈现本地小贩文化。

尽管来自不同种族、文化和背景，大家仍聚在一个屋檐下用餐和社交，品尝不同文化的食物。

小贩中心能把大家凝聚起来，这是小贩文化的特色，也是我国的独有文化。

即使在未来，小贩文化也会延续下去，不会消亡。

我希望透过画作，呈现出团结和包容的新加坡。

The artwork represents the hawker culture, it features people of different races, cultures and backgrounds coming together to eat and socialise despite their differences. These people also try food from different cultures, not just their own.

The hawker culture showcases the unique culture that Singapore has of coming together.

I feel that even in the future, the hawker culture will still be present in the future and will never die down.

Through this artwork, I hope to express the unity and inclusivity of Singapore.

洪慧恩Ang Hwee En
13岁Secondary 1
武吉班让政府中学Bukit Panjang Government High School

这是十年后的新加坡——前是富有历史含义的政府大厦前大草场，后是现代的风景线。

这道风景线有不少未来新建筑，包括扩建后的滨海湾金沙酒店和娱乐场所。

不同身份背景的居民，包括年轻人和体障者和睦共处，一同交流合作，筹划2033年的国庆庆典。

This artwork depicts Singapore ten years into the future. The historical Padang remains set in front of a modern skyline. The skyline includes future buildings such as the extension of Marina Bay Sands Hotel, as well as a construction site of our very own Las Vega’s sphere( a spherical music and entertainment arena).

The people in the foreground represent Singapore’s diverse and inclusive society which features the young to the disabled. They are seen here harmoniously socialising and working together, while some are planning for Singapore’s National Day Parade in the year 2033.

李颖媗Natalie Lee Yin Shuen
14岁Secondary 2
武吉班让政府中学Bukit Panjang Government High School

新加坡这些年来不断演变，适应时代变化，让我深受启发。

希望在不久的将来，我们能借助新发明，为体障者建立更包容的环境，更如常地生活。

我觉得体障者是我们大家的学习榜样，因他们充分体现了坚韧不拔的精神。

我以博物馆作为画作背景，希望带出我们的建国初期的艰苦。

新加坡继续发展，人民也要与时俱进。我们要齐心向前进。

As I was inspired by Singapore's ability to adapt and evolve In the near future, together with the aid of new technology, I envision that the disabled will be more included through inventions. I feel that the disabled are an inspiration for all, as they truly embody the spirit of resilience. The museum setting was drawn in the background, to symbolise our humble beginnings.

As Singapore advances, so must the people. Together, we march onward as one.

郭文玺Regina Ker
13岁Secondary 1
武吉班让政府中学Bukit Panjang Government High School

我憧憬的新加坡是一个干净和绿意盎然的花园城市。

在这个家园，不论年轻或年长，身份特殊或有特别需求的公民，包括宠物，都能生活在安全的环境里。

来自各种族和生活背景的人一起努力，共创和平昌盛的未来。

岛国内也处处可见机器人，协助公民和旅客交流。

My vision for a united and inclusive future for Singapore is a clean, green garden city community.

This is our home where both the young and old, privileged and challenged (handicapped) citizens, as well as residents (including animals), live in a safe and secure environment.

People of all races, from all walks of life as well as backgrounds in our stable society, work together towards one goal of achieving a shared, common future of peace and prosperity in harmony.

Some robots are programmed to help the citizens and tourists of Singapore and engage in friendly conversations with one another.