为欢庆100周年，《联合早报》举办“生活百态”漫画展，展出100幅精选漫画，通过它们展现新加坡人的日常生活和生活故事。
赢奖机会
投选最喜爱漫画
赢取50元礼券！
新加坡创作的漫画一直是华文报的特色，从“讽刺”到“诙谐”，从“一针见血”到“语带双关”，素材皆取自生活，常常成为公众津津乐道的聊天题材。
立即浏览线上漫画展中的100幅漫画，看漫画动起来！
看完后记得投选你喜欢的作品，有机会赢取价值50元购物礼券！
即日起至6月25日，你也可在全国10座小贩中心与社区图书馆找到10幅精选的漫画作品。
认识漫画背后的创作者。
To mark its 100th anniversary, Lianhe Zaobao is holding a comic exhibition titled "Scenes of Singapore Life" featuring 100 selected comics that showcase the daily life and stories of Singaporeans.
Vote & Win
Vote for your favourite comic and stand a chance to win vouchers worth $50 each!Vote Now
Comics have been a popular feature of Chinese-language newspapers in Singapore. Drawing inspiration from daily life, they provide a tongue-in-cheek look on wide-ranging topics, and often spark meaningful conversations among members of the public.
Browse all 100 comics here on our online exhibition site and see some of them come alive!
Don't forget to vote for your favourite work for a chance to win vouchers worth $50 each!
From now until 25th June, you can also find 10 specially curated comic artworks at hawker centres and community libraries around Singapore.
Learn more about the comic artists behind the scene.